  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley announced for rare appearance outside AEW

Jon Moxley announced for rare appearance outside AEW

By Sujay
Modified Jun 06, 2025 01:24 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Jon Moxley is a former WWE Superstar [Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel]

Jon Moxley has been announced for a rare appearance outside AEW, and this is something that was not expected. The fans will no doubt be excited about this.

Ad

The AEW World Champion is one of the most talked-about and hated wrestlers in the company, thanks to his antics as the leader of the Death Riders. He has time and again proven that he wants to be the sole kingpin in the promotion, and the rest of the roster is often brutally reminded of that fact.

Despite being the figurehead of AEW, he often shows up in different promotions and events and makes sure he is in touch with the fans outside the company. It has now been announced that the former WWE Superstar will be appearing at Starrcast Texas. This news was announced on the event's Instagram account as they wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He’s the current reigning AEW World Champion. From the Death Riders—Jon Moxley is headed to Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @jonmoxley now! Link in bio.”
Ad

Bully Ray says Jon Moxley should drop the AEW World Title to Hangman Adam Page

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has had his say on the Jon Moxley - 'Hangman' Adam Page saga and said that it would be best if the former dropped his title to the latter.

Page won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, thereby earning a shot at Moxley’s AEW World Title. Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast when he said:

Ad
“It was so early in the promo, and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes, should AEW wait on Darby Allin… or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now, pull the trigger on Hangman at All In? Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley? Hangman should be the guy.”

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two stars go head-to-head for the AEW World Championship at All In on July 12.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications