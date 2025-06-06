Jon Moxley announced for rare appearance outside AEW

Jon Moxley has been announced for a rare appearance outside AEW, and this is something that was not expected. The fans will no doubt be excited about this.

The AEW World Champion is one of the most talked-about and hated wrestlers in the company, thanks to his antics as the leader of the Death Riders. He has time and again proven that he wants to be the sole kingpin in the promotion, and the rest of the roster is often brutally reminded of that fact.

Despite being the figurehead of AEW, he often shows up in different promotions and events and makes sure he is in touch with the fans outside the company. It has now been announced that the former WWE Superstar will be appearing at Starrcast Texas. This news was announced on the event's Instagram account as they wrote:

“He’s the current reigning AEW World Champion. From the Death Riders—Jon Moxley is headed to Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @jonmoxley now! Link in bio.”

Bully Ray says Jon Moxley should drop the AEW World Title to Hangman Adam Page

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has had his say on the Jon Moxley - 'Hangman' Adam Page saga and said that it would be best if the former dropped his title to the latter.

Page won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, thereby earning a shot at Moxley’s AEW World Title. Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast when he said:

“It was so early in the promo, and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes, should AEW wait on Darby Allin… or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now, pull the trigger on Hangman at All In? Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley? Hangman should be the guy.”

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two stars go head-to-head for the AEW World Championship at All In on July 12.

