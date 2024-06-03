Jon Moxley announces his new allies ahead of major title match

Jon Moxley is set to defend his title in an upcoming match. He has announced who will be his allies during this match.

Not too long ago, Jon Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Tetsuya Naito. Since then, he has already defended the title a couple of times and even competed in World Title Eliminator matches. Moxley will next defend the title against EVIL at NJPW Dominion in a lumberjack deathmatch.

While EVIL will have his allies there to help him during the match, Moxley got on a video during the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors semi-final to announce that Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, and Tiger Mask will be lumberjacks for their match:

“June the 9th at Osaka Jo Hall, EVIL wants a lumberjack match. He wants all his cronies, the House of Torture, to surround the ring. How is that different than any other night with you guys? This is going to be very different, very different indeed.”

He continued:

“I’m going to have my own set of enforcers to keep law and order. And there will be a need for law and order because this isn’t going to be any lumberjack match, this is going to be a Jon Moxley lumberjack match where there are no limits to what can happen. There are no limits to how out of control it can get. I look to the third generation of NJPW to lay down the law, to beat some respect into the House of Torture. And at the end of the night on June 9 at Osaka Jo Hall, respect or not, I will still be the king of NJPW, I will still be IWGP World Champion.” [H/T F4Wonline]

Matt Cardona wants a shot at Jon Moxley's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Since he won the IWGP World Title, Moxley has had to fend off challengers from all directions, and given that he is a fighting champion, more people are demanding title shots. He was recently called out for a title match by his former colleague.

Matt Cardona recently took to social media to ask Moxley for a title shot since he never got a rematch for the GCW World Title that he lost:

“Hey @JonMoxley, there’s nothing wrong with @waltdisneyworld bro… And since you never gave me a rematch for the @GCWrestling_ World Title, how about you give me an opportunity at the @njpw1972 #IWGP World Title? @MajorWFPod,” Cardona wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

The one and only match between these two men took place in 2021 with Jon Moxley coming out on top.

