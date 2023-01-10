Jon Moxley apparently convinced 2-time WWE Divas Champion to join AEW despite Triple H's last-ditch efforts

WWE's head of creative Triple H reportedly had an interest in bringing a former Divas Champion back to the company, but apparently, Jon Moxley managed to convince her to join AEW.

The former champion in question is Saraya.

Anti-Diva shocked the world when she made her AEW debut at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September 2022.

Not only is she "All Elite," but she has also been cleared to wrestle, competing in her first match in nearly five years at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2022 against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D..

When it came to making up her mind as to what she was going to do next, Saraya only had two realistic options. However, in an interview with The Metro, the AEW star revealed that Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, and Chris Jericho all had a part to play in bringing her to All Elite Wrestling.

"‘Do I wanna go back to WWE or do I want to go to AEW? Seeing Renee Paquette, she’s one of my best friends, and Mox [Jon Moxley] as well, and [Chris] Jericho, they were all calling me,’ Saraya explained, noting that the freedom to take outside opportunities was ‘the thing that maybe tipped the scale’." [H/T Metro]

Saraya even admitted to taking an interest in AEW when the company first started, comparing the promotion to a stereotypical 'bad boy' movie character:

"When AEW started you’re kinda like, “ooh, what’s going on over there?” It’s like the movie, the bad boy with a leather jacket and a cigarette, kinda cruising in the background like, “Who’s that bad boy?” You’re definitely intrigued by the company! Just seeing how quickly in three years that it’s built – I’m like, this company! You have the bad, tribal fans, but whether you like them or not you can’t fault how amazing it is to become another goliath company like that.'" [H/T Metro]

Both Jon Moxley and Saraya will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

It's unknown what Saraya would be doing if she chose Triple H over Tony Khan, but what is known is that she and Jon Moxley will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Moxley will take on Hangman Page in a highly-anticipated grudge match, marking the first time Page will be in action since the last time he wrestled Mox on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite.

Saraya will be in a featured tag team match where she will team up with Toni Storm to take on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and the current AEW Women's Champion, Jamie Hayter.

Despite choosing Toni Storm as her partner, there is heavy speculation that former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, will appear in some capacity. It was rumored that Mone would be Saraya's partner, but those rumors were squashed when she picked Storm as her partner.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

