Jon Moxley apparently thought he was a good wrestler until he got into the ring with a WWE legend

Many think that the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, but his own belief about being the best was shaken after he got in the ring with a WWE legend.

The legend in question is current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, who shared the ring with Moxley on a number of occasions during their time in WWE together.

Someone who knows Christian Cage very well is Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar recently spoke to the New York Post in the lead-up to Full Gear. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked why he thinks Cage is underrated by a lot of people, to which Adam used Moxley as an example of people giving Christian his flowers.

"If you ask any wrestler in the industry, who steps in there with him, they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t fully understand until. I think Moxley was like, ‘I thought I was good until I got in there with Christian.’ What he does best and maybe this explains it. He makes everyone around him better. Sometimes that can be a curse because you get the ‘good hand’ attached to you. But no matter who he’s in there with, watch the matches, that performer is nine times out of 10 better than they are in any other match. He just has that ability."

Copeland will be in action against Christian Cage this weekend at Full Gear and knows all too well what it's like to be in the ring with him. However, despite being against him this weekend, Adam also lavished a lot of praise on the TNT Champion.

"The way his mind works to build strengths for his opponents. Sometimes in building those strengths that means he doesn’t show his strengths and that’s a giving performer. I feel like in this instance, this last chance, this last kick of the can he’s realizing, ‘OK, hold on a second I’m gonna do some stuff here that gets my character over and really go for it in that regard and take some chances and say something on the microphone, like what did he just say?" [H/T: NY Post]

Jon Moxley will also be in action this weekend at AEW Full Gear

Not only will fans see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage share a ring for the first time since the 2021 Royal Rumble match, but we will also see one of the most anticipated rematches in AEW history.

This Saturday, Jon Moxley will challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship for the second time on pay-per-view. Moxley dethroned Cassidy at All Out, but the championship has been on quite the journey since that night.

Jon Moxley would be defeated by Rey Fenix at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, thanks to a concussion. However, Fenix also became banged up and lost the title to Orange Cassidy on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite in October, a match Cassidy wasn't supposed to be in as he was filling in for Jon Moxley, who wasn't medically cleared.

