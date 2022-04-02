Jon Moxley makes a surprise appearance at NJPW Lonestar Shootout during WrestleMania 38 week

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Lonestar Shootout show. NJPW was in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 week and certainly made their presence known with an incredible card.

Moxley was not originally scheduled to appear at the event. While the former IWGP United States Champion did not compete in a match, he put Will Ospreay on notice.

At the upcoming NJPW Windy City Riot show in Chicago, Moxley will step into the ring with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Taking to the microphone, Moxley claimed he would teach Ospreay a lesson in their upcoming match.

For weeks, Ospreay has been calling out Moxley and even took a shot at him after Mox's match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution 2022. The AEW star eventually responded to Ospreay via video promo and thus confirmed their match.

Check out Jon Moxley's response to Will Ospreay:

Jon Moxley has made his presence known during WrestleMania 38 week

Jon Moxley has been very busy during WrestleMania 38 week, despite his home promotion All Elite Wrestling not running any major shows. Moxley has already faced Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8 in a brutal and bloody match.

Mox defeated the former Oney Lorcan after hitting a running knee strike, which led to a TKO finish. He wore a Blackpool Combat Club hoodie to the ring, which popped the crowd at Bloodsport.

Moxley also defended his GCW World Championship at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 against AJ Gray in what was another incredible match. Earlier in the week, the former AEW World Champion was victorious over Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite.

Over in AEW, Moxley recently formed the Blackpool Combat Club alongside his new tag team partner Bryan Danielson and their mentor William Regal. In recent weeks, the trio have been looking into Wheeler Yuta, who could very well be recruited into the group in the near future.

