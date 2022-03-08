"He’s not a big, badda**-looking, mean, intimidating son of a b****!" - WWE legend rips into Jon Moxley's AEW persona

Jon Moxley has always been known for his unique entrances and pacing during his promos. The star always comes off as if he's on the edge of snapping, lending to his image as a dangerous wrestler.

This persona is something Moxley has had since his run in WWE's developmental territory, FCW. At this stage, it's synonymous with the star, and it would be odd to see him acting differently. However, according to Jim Cornette, this is something that "doesn't make sense."

During Episode 421 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager shared his opinion of Jon Moxley. Cornette dug into Moxley's promo after Bryan Danielson's match against Christopher Daniels, not sparing his words.

"I’m not sure he can read a book, [but] he’s gonna write one in blood. And it’s coming from this guy who wobbles and twitches like a f**ing spastik. Yes I’m sure that Jon Moxley has been in some bad neighbourhoods and he grew up on the streets of Florence, Kentucky or whatever the f***."

Cornette continued to rip into the star's persona in AEW and suggested Moxley's release from the company:

"He might be a tough guy. I’m sure his picture can be seen on Cincinnati’s most wanted, but visually – as far as in the professional wrestling world – no! He’s not a big, badda**-looking, mean, intimidating son of a b****. I would love for him to be released from his AEW contract and allowed to go to garbage championship and do that kind of s***. Because then we wouldn’t have to watch him" - Cornette said. (From 02:44 onwards)

Jon Moxley has an intense history with one of the newest AEW signees, William Regal

During the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Tony Khan touched on the history between Jon Moxley and William Regal after the latter's AEW debut.

"Some of the last matches we saw Regal wrestle were against Moxley and they had a great rivalry. He's very familiar with both men and they have a lot of respect for him. We say that after the violence and the way they bled together. They built a lot of mutual respect with each other and that's very exciting." (H/T: Fightful)

IWC's Favorite Heel @Te_Thaheel William Regal vs Dean Ambrose on FCW was a classic, the whole rivalry was amazing William Regal vs Dean Ambrose on FCW was a classic, the whole rivalry was amazing https://t.co/2vNzMNCTom

Regardless of Jim Cornette's opinions on Moxley, the star definitely has the respect of one of the best minds in wrestling. William Regal will most likely work closely with Moxley and Bryan Danielson after AEW Revolution.

