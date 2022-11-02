One of the most significant factions in the modern era of WWE, The Shield, will celebrate their ten-year anniversary in the month of November.

The trio consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley dominated the competition throughout multiple runs in the company. Together, they captured the tag titles on a number of occasions, as well as coming to each other's aid whilst holding singles gold.

While Rollins and Reigns have gone on to cement themselves as benchmark players in their own right, Moxley left in 2019 to carve a different legacy. He has since reigned in AEW, GCW, and NJPW, defeating the likes of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson along the way.

His absence from the WWE roster as The Shield's anniversary approaches has provoked conversation among fans on social media. Some like the user below had some hopes that Moxley would return to fell Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

Others went for the more likely wish, craving for Rollins vs Reigns at this upcoming Survivor Series.

There was a general hope among fans that a reunion could be made possible, while others wondered if there would be any recognition for Mox despite being in AEW.

WWE appeared to not recognize the AEW star in their celebratory post for The Shield

WWE's official Twitter account posted their own tribute to The Shield. But what was interesting to note was that Jon Moxley was omitted from the post.

They would mention the current AEW Champion in an article commemorating the faction, referring to him as Dean Ambrose. However, he was by no means given as much focus as Roman and Seth.

Fans hopeful of a Moxley return will have to prepare themselves for the worst, with The Purveyor of Violence extending his run with AEW until 2027 in recent weeks. The Stamford-based company have increasingly made efforts for stars from other promotions to appear to celebrate anniversaries, notably for John Cena's 20th Anniversary they drew in Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

Would you like to see Jon Moxley return to WWE? Share your favorite Shield moment and join the disucssion below.

