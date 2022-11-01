AEW star Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) left out of WWE's 10th-anniversary celebration of The Shield tweet

WWE recently took to Twitter to confirm that the company will celebrate The Shield's 10th anniversary throughout November.

During their time together in WWE, the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose dominated the tag team and singles divisions. They were regarded as one of the strongest factions to set foot in the company, with all three members winning the WWE Championship after their split.

WWE has now shared a tweet confirming that the company will celebrate Roman Reigns and Rollins' 10-year anniversary. Interestingly enough, though, the promotion left out the group's third member, current AEW star Jon Moxley, from their post.

Check out the same tweet from WWE:

WWE @WWE



wwe.com/article/roman-… To commemorate a decade of @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins , WWE is kicking off a month-long celebration across social media platforms starting today! To commemorate a decade of @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins, WWE is kicking off a month-long celebration across social media platforms starting today!wwe.com/article/roman-…

However, WWE mentioned Moxley by his former name, Dean Ambrose, in an article they tweeted. The Shield's debut, which took place at Survivor Series 2012, was also mentioned in the article.

All three former members of The Shield are currently champions

All three members of The Shield might not be working alongside each other under one company; however, Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley are presently champions in their respective promotions.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He recently surpassed the 200+ day mark as the undisputed champion. Meanwhile, Rollins captured the WWE United States Championship by beating Bobby Lashley on the October 10 episode of RAW.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps It is officially November which means this month marks a decade since The Shield’s @WWE debut It is officially November which means this month marks a decade since The Shield’s @WWE debut 😟 https://t.co/OzrM6rRXeq

Moxley is currently in his third reign as the AEW World Champion. He defeated Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam to win the vacant title. The Blackpool Combat Club member is set to face MJF at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

On the other hand, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. This bout will be his first title defense since beating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The Visionary is feuding with Mustafa Ali after successfully defending the United States Championship against Matt Riddle on RAW.

Would you like to see The Shield reunite for one final time under any possible circumstances? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes