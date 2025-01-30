Jon Moxley beaten, Surprise return & more - Spoilers on AEW show going head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble

This week's AEW Collision was taped after Dynamite this week and featured the World Champion, Jon Moxley, and many more stars. The show is slated to go head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday.

The episode has already been taped the same day as Dynamite this week from Huntsville, Alabama. The show opened with Max Caster putting on an open challenge where he was defeated by Rush. Samoa Joe teamed up with HOOK to defeat Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in a tag match. The highlight of the night was the Mid-South Street Fight.

Jon Moxley teamed up with Wheeler Yuta to take on FTR in a street fight. The bout was filled with chaos as Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Cope, and Jay White got involved. FTR managed to pick up the win over Moxley and Yuta. After the match, FTR, Cope, and Jay White hit their respective finishers on Moxley before he got pulled out of the ring by Claudio.

Moreover, Bandido also made his TV return when he showed up to the aid of The Outrunners and evened the odds against The Learning Tree. The show also featured Toni Storm's promo addressing Mariah May after the former returned to her 'Timeless' persona last Saturday on Collision.

Megan Bayne also made her Collision debut by defeating Hyena Hera. Furthermore, Harley Cameron defeated Taya Valkyrie in a singles match. The main event of the show happened to be Daniel Garcia successfully defending the TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly and Lee Moriarty in a three-way title match.

Jon Moxley wants everyone to stop asking questions about the Death Riders

During the Close Up segment with Renee Paquette, Claudio Castagnoli explained that the Death Riders are not trying to kill AEW but to fix it. He also said that this would be their greatest work and would take weeks. Jon Moxley then told everyone to stop asking questions and enjoy the ride:

"Or, maybe, everyone can just stop asking questions. Trust in us, and just enjoy the da** ride."

Moreover, the Death Riders storyline has been facing a massive online backlash, and only time will tell if AEW manages to turn it around in the coming weeks.

