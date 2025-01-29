"Just stop asking questions" - Jon Moxley gives blunt response to a question about Death Riders

Jon Moxley was recently asked a question about the Death Riders. He responded to the question bluntly.

After AEW All In, Jon Moxley began enacting his grand vision for AEW alongside Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac. Since then, The Death Riders have preached their goal to change the young promotion for the better. In hopes of reaching their goal, they laid out several stars in their path for a better tomorrow.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, The Death Riders were asked if they were satisfied with what they had accomplished. Claudio Castagnoli said the group is here to fix AEW and bring out the best in everyone. He further stated that this mission will last forever.

"We're not here to kill AEW. We're not here to destroy AEW. It's quite the opposite. We're here to fix AEW. We're here to bring out the best in every single person that we step in the ring with. To get rid of what doesn't need to be here. To lay the beautiful foundation for the future. Will that take days? No. Will it take weeks? No. It will probably take however long it needs to take. This will be our greatest work and it will last forever," stated Claudio.

Jon Moxley then stated that everyone should stop asking questions and enjoy the ride.

"Or, maybe, everyone can just stop asking questions. Trust in us, and just enjoy the damn ride." [H/T Fightful]

Death Riders member said that he always hated AEW

PAC has been a part of the AEW roster since 2019. During this time, he became the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion and won the World Trios Championship. However, his run in the company has blown hot and cold for the past few years. There were times when he was featured prominently on the show, and then there were months when he was absent from TV. All this has resulted in him loathing the company.

During the same episode, PAC said that he's always hated AEW for its management, locker room, and culture. He further added that the company never became what it was supposed to become.

"I'll be honest, Renee, I've been here since the year dot and I've always hated this place. AEW never became what it was supposed to be. I hate the management, I hate the locker room, and most of all, I loathe the culture. Some of them reward the manipulative and embolden those without shame. Bluffers, blaggers, and slimy little rats run amok. You know who you are."

It will be interesting to see how far Jon Moxley and his Death Riders are willing to go to achieve their goal.

