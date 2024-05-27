Jon Moxley beats 6 ft 2 in AEW star with a broken arm

Jon Moxley defeated a top AEW star despite having a broken arm at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star being discussed is Konosuke Takeshita.

Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW's Windy City Riot by defeating Tetsuya Naito in April. Since then, he has defended the championship on Dynamite as well as in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As of now, he has successfully defended his title against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ren Narita, and Shota Umino. He is set to defend the title once again in June against EVIL.

Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita has been eyeing the IWGP title since Moxley won it. He has been attacking The Purveyor of Violence for the last few weeks.

Trending

The 6 ft 2 in star faced Jon Moxley in a title eliminator match at Double or Nothing, where if Konosuke had won, he would have had a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Also, ahead of their match, the Alpha targeted Moxley's left arm during the recent edition of Collision and wasn't 100% going into the bout.

During the match, the 28-year-old star focused on Moxley's broken arm. Despite Konosuke's best efforts, Jon Moxley took a window of opportunity and won the match by delivering a stomp of a steel chair and Paradigm Shift.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how long Moxley would hold the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback