Jon Moxley to betray Blackpool Combat Club and align with returning AEW star? Looking at the possibility

The return of an AEW star, which is expected to be sooner, could lead to Jon Moxley turning his back on the Blackpool Combat Club and joining forces with him.

There is no denying that Jon Moxley has brilliantly evolved during his time in AEW. He is a multi-time world champion and has managed to solidify himself as a prominent star in the company. Mox is currently a member of the dominating faction, Blackpool Combat Club.

The club was started by WWE veteran William Regal last year, with Moxley and Bryan Danielson as initial members. Fast forward to now, it has become a heel faction with Claudio Castangoli and Wheeler Yuta as added members. Futhermore, Mox has been loyal to the group since its inception as well.

However, it's fair to say that his loyalty has been put to the test whenever he was confronted by his former close friend, Eddie Kingston. They came face-to-face with each other multiple times during the feud between BCC and The Elite, but never got involved in a brawl.

Meanwhile, Kingston is buckling up for his AEW return after a Japan tour and he could be confronting his old friend, Mox once again. However, this time, Moxley could shake hands with him like the old times, eventually betraying the BCC in order to turn babyface again.

Rumored AEW All In opponent for Jon Moxley

AEW All In, which is set to be the biggest show in the company's history in terms of attendance, is just over the horizon, and fans are finally getting to know some of the matches set to take place on the show. Currently, MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World title is the only match announced.

Meanwhile, fans might be wondering who Jon Moxley ends up facing, as he is one of the top guys in the promotion and likely to get a huge singles match for the Wembley event. Currently, Mox is rumored to take on Orange Cassidy for the International title, which has already been teased as well.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana



Oh my god, this would've been perfect. If there were two perfect wrestlers to redo this stipulation, it would be these two. Unfortunately, it's gonna be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. Still wanted to share. #4. Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston - Exploding Barbed Wire DeathmatchOh my god, this would've been perfect. If there were two perfect wrestlers to redo this stipulation, it would be these two. Unfortunately, it's gonna be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. Still wanted to share. pic.twitter.com/6HWUvZhuHr

Moreover, many fans are also speculating a match between Mox and a returning Eddie Kingston to culminate their long-term storyline. However, what the creatives have planned for Mox ahead of All In remains to be seen.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here