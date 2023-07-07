Jon Moxley breaks silence on Eddie Kingston winning his first title in Japan

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have had a long and storied relationship in the wrestling business. Following one of the biggest moments of Eddie's career, Mox has weighed in with his thoughts.

At the NJPW STRONG Independence Day event in Tokyo, Japan, Eddie Kingston defeated KENTA to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. This marks the first time in Kingston's long career that he has won a title with a major promotion.

Jon Moxley also wrestled at the event and told Sports Illustrated that he doesn't usually watch other matches from behind the curtain but had to see one of his best friends win the big one.

"I generally don’t pay much, if any, attention to what’s happening on the show prior to me going out. Traditionally, I catch up on the show the next day when I’m not focused on my match. But this was different. It was very evident what being here and competing at Korakuen Hall and winning a title meant to Eddie. Just to see him here taking in this experience, it felt like you were watching Eddie at church. It was a deeply moving experience. I hope that comes across to the people watching." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Kingston's win over KENTA was the penultimate match of the evening on July 5th, with Moxley's 'Final Death' match with El Desperado going on last. Jon picked up the win after a brutal contest, meaning that both men can travel back to AEW with big wins under their belts.

Jon Moxley will be in action in two weeks on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley only appeared via a pre-taped segment on the July 5th edition of AEW Dynamite because he was in Japan. However, he will be in action on July 19th in one of All Elite Wrestling's most violent matches.

Moxley will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita to take on The Elite in the third-annual 'Blood & Guts' match, a match Mox won last year with Kingston by his side.

Both teams will add one more member to their respective sides before the match, and while The BCC has been fairly quiet on who their fifth man will be, Kenny Omega teased the identity of The Elite's final member following the taping of this week's edition of AEW Rampage.

