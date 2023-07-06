Kenny Omega teases identity of The Elite's mystery partner for Blood and Guts after Rampage taping

Addressing the crowd after the Rampage taping on July 5, 2023, Kenny Omega has teased the arrival of an old friend to join forces with The Elite at Blood and Guts.

This week's edition of Dynamite saw Omega going to war with Wheeler Yuta in the main event. Engaging in a hard-hitting encounter, the two men enthralled the audience in what was easily the bout of the night.

Capitalizing on Omega's battle scars against Will Ospreay, Yuta unleashed a flurry of offense on The Cleaner's head and shoulders. However, that didn't stop Omega from delivering a One-Winged Angel to conclude the contest.

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club ambushed The Cleaner until The Young Bucks and Hangman Page marched out to even the odds. The two teams will battle it out at Dynamite's Blood and Guts edition with their mystery partners on July 19, 2023.

Following this week's Rampage taping, Kenny Omega spoke about recruiting a close friend for the highly anticipated bout. He was quoted as saying:

“Now, you guys listen to this. There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion. He cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose." (H/T: Fightful)

Check out the clip of Omega's promo in the tweet below:

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega after Rampage hinted The Elite's mystery partner for Blood & Guts:



• An old friend who Kenny recruited last month (but not in Canada!)

• Someone very near & dear to his heart

• He cares about the Elite, this promotion & changing the face of pro wrestling 🙂 Kenny Omega after Rampage hinted The Elite's mystery partner for Blood & Guts:• An old friend who Kenny recruited last month (but not in Canada!)• Someone very near & dear to his heart• He cares about the Elite, this promotion & changing the face of pro wrestling 🙂 https://t.co/HSYMlTwiHB

WWE veteran feels Kenny Omega was fortunate to walk after Forbidden Door 2023

Kenny Omega locked horns with Will Ospreay in an all-time classic at the recently concluded Forbidden Door 2023 event. While fans were on their feet, they were left wide-eyed as the British wrestler delivered a lethal Tiger Driver '91 to the AEW stalwart.

On his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell opined that the former AEW World Champion was lucky to be walking after his brutal showdown with Ospreay.

"This is what happens when a wrestler gets tired, and Will Ospreay shouldn't get tired because he's in great shape, and he's went 30 minutes, 40 minutes a lot of times I don't think he got him up to put him down in this Tiger Driver, but I think he lost him somehow, and Kenny Omega is lucky that he's walking today. What's that old saying, 'God protects the idiot and little children?' I don't know if that fits him, but he's very lucky."

(You can read more here)

As fans ponder upon the mystery partner's identity, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in mind for the high-octane clash on July 19, 2023

Who do you think will be The Elite's mystery partner at Blood and Guts? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes