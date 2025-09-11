Jon Moxley breaks silence after former WWE performer officially joins The Death Riders

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sent a cryptic message after an ex-WWE performer turned heel and joined The Death Riders. Moxley made the cryptic statement after this week's Dynamite.Daniel Garcia shockingly joined The Death Riders, and the faction's leader, Jon Moxley, reacted to the development. Garcia performed in the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 on 205 Live. He has been with AEW since 2020 and is also a former TNT Champion.For the past few weeks, Daniel Garcia has been involved in a storyline with Moxley and The Death Riders. After losing to Moxley two consecutive times in singles matches, Garcia finally embraced his dark side. Following the main event of this week's Dynamite, Darby Allin showed up to seek revenge from The Death Riders.Daniel Garcia surprisingly jumped Darby from behind, turning heel in the process. After brutally assaulting Darby, Garcia left the arena alongside The Death Riders. In an exclusive backstage segment after the show, The Red Death refused to say anything about his heel turn before Moxley took charge and issued the following cryptic statement:&quot;Things can move really fast when you make decisions.&quot;Jon Moxley recently accepted a huge challenge for AEW All OutDarby Allin recently challenged Jon Moxley to a Coffin Match, and the bout was made official on last Saturday's Collision. In a backstage promo during the show, Moxley vowed to put Darby &quot;in the ground.&quot;&quot;Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground.&quot;The Coffin Match between Moxley and Darby Allin will take place at All Out 2025 on September 20. It remains to be seen what transpires at the pay-per-view.