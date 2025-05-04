Jon Moxley breaks silence after major AEW star gets hospitalized

Jon Moxley briefly appeared tonight on AEW Collision to break silence on one of his latest victims. He revealed that the individual had to go to the hospital due to what he and his group did.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, the Death Riders went after The Opps and blindsided the group after its match. Joe was locked in on Moxley, and he did not notice that one of his allies had already been brutally taken out. Similar to what he did to Hook, Claudio Castagnoli dropped Katsuyori Shibata with a Neutralizer right on the legs of a steel chair.

Jon Moxley mentioned how right from the start, Shibata's fate was determined, and he achieved his goal of taking out everyone dear to Samoa Joe. He then talked about how he respected Joe for all he did for wrestling, and compared him to Bryan Danielson. This was proof that no matter who was in front of him, he would take them out if they were in his way.

The AEW World Champion looked unfazed despite being booked to compete in a steel cage match with The Samoan Submission Machine. Jon Moxley wished to remind others that he was dangerous in his own right, and there's no telling what would happen during the match. It remains to be seen if The One True King ends Beach Break with a win.

