Jon Moxley's reckless move sparks trouble for AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley may have just made a move that could come back to bite him in the back. His reign as the AEW World Champion is now in real jeopardy for the first time since it began.

After winning the title back in October at WrestleDream, Mox has put his title on the line a total of six times, against an array of competitors. He has come out on top every time, most of the time with the assistance of The Death Riders.

Earlier tonight, he got into a skirmish with The Opps, as alongside The Death Riders, he jumped them after their match. This led to an all-out brawl around the ring. Samoa Joe went straight after Jon Moxley and even had him in a chokehold on the entrance ramp.

Claudio Castagnoli was the real winner of this brawl as he hit the Neutralizer on Katsuyori Shibata before escaping Joe's wrath. But this simply fueled the former NXT Champion's anger as he wanted his world title match against Mox in two weeks to be in a steel cage.

This stipulation has now been made official, with the match going down at Dynamite: Beach Break. Jon Moxley will be locked in a cage with Samoa Joe and without the immediate help of The Death Riders. It remains to be seen if he and his title reign can survive this massive threat.

