Jon Moxley pushes too far; Samoa Joe forced to take action on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley has once more made a bold move tonight on AEW Dynamite. However, Samoa Joe immediately answered back and took action that could send shockwaves down the entire locker room.

Two weeks from now, both men will face off for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Beach Break. The leader of The Death Riders has found a major threat to everything he holds close to him in Joe and The Opps. They were already successful in taking the trios titles from them, and he could top this off by taking the world title away as well.

The Opps were in trios competition moments ago, and after a quick win, they were blindsided by The Death Riders. Samoa Joe targeted Jon Moxley and had him once more in a Coquina Clutch on the ramp.

As he was preoccupied, he could not react in time as Claudio Castagnoli hit a Neutralizer to Katsuyori Shibata on top of the legs of a steel chair. This was the same move that incapacitated HOOK.

Samoa Joe was irate after this and called out Jon Moxley, as he wanted to increase the stakes for their match by making it a steel cage match.

This has yet to be made official, but the champion may be in huge jeopardy should he be trapped in a cage alone with The Samoan Submission Machine.

