Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson win tag team debut on AEW Dynamite; Former WWE personality explains how the team was formed

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw the debut of the newly-formed tag team of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley alongside their manager, William Regal. The pair took on the team of Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

On an earlier edition of Dynamite, Danielson proposed that he and Moxley form a team. However, the latter refused, saying he only teams up with someone once they bleed together. As a result, the two clashed in a bloody bout at AEW Revolution, which saw Moxley emerge as the winner.

After the match, they started brawling before William Regal debuted and made them shake hands.

On Wednesday's Dynamite, fans saw the debut of the newly formed team of Danielson and Moxley as they beat Anthony Henry and JD Drake. After the match, William Regal took the mic to disclose how the team was formed.

Regal talked about how Danielson is the perfect wrestler. He recalled that he and Moxley put each other through many psychological and physical problems throughout the years. He believes that Danielson and Moxley are the perfect combination as "the perfect wrestler" and "the perfect sadistic person."

You can check out Regal's promo here:

William Regal was let go from WWE two months before his debut at AEW Revolution

In a surprising turn of events, William Regal was released from WWE in January, ending his 21-year-long tenure with the company.

In a tweet, Regal said that he had nothing negative to say about WWE, and he was grateful for what the company did for him.

"Thank you to WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company," Regal said.

