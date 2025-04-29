Jon Moxley can be stopped in only one way, claims top AEW star

AEW star Jon Moxley is no stranger to causing destruction. However, another star on the roster claimed that he knows how to stop people like the former Shield member.

Ad

The star, who is currently a champion in All Elite Wrestling, is Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine is set to challenge Moxley for the World Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in May.

During a recent interview with Express U.S. Sports, Samoa Joe gave his take on Jon Moxley's personality. He stated that the best way to deal with people like him was to keep walking and taking them down by force.

Ad

Trending

"Moxley's without a doubt a very chaotic and very unpredictable opponent. But you know, the best way to handle guys like that is just to keep walking forward straight, [and] smashing them in the face." [H/T Fightful]

Furthermore, Joe also stressed the importance of being the main event star. He believed that it placed a huge responsibility on the star to deliver to his full potential and ensure the fans' complete satisfaction.

Ad

"A characteristic that's indicative of the people who have been great in this business is the ability to deliver when it counts. When you are the main event and world champion, you're expected to make sure that the fans are given their full and greatest amount of satisfaction and happiness. That solely falls on your shoulders." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samoa Joe claimed to have a major issue with Jon Moxley

Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley have been on a collision course for a few weeks with their respective factions, The Opps and The Death Riders. On a recent edition of Collision, Joe cut a fiery promo and claimed that he had an issue with the reigning World Champion that was not going away.

Ad

"Jon, you're a man who seeks to go out and not face his problems, you distract your problems so they can't find you. Jon, I'm not a problem that will be distracted. Jon, I'm not an issue that'll go away when you create chaos. Standing before you, Jon, is an inevitability. I'm coming for you, I'm coming for my AEW [World] Championship, and Jon, there's nothing you or any of your [Death] Riders will be able to do about it." [0:25 - 1:10]

With their huge title match rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen if Samoa Joe will be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley and take the AEW World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More