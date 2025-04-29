  • home icon
  Jon Moxley can be stopped in only one way, claims top AEW star

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 29, 2025 10:36 GMT
AEW star Jon Moxley is no stranger to causing destruction. However, another star on the roster claimed that he knows how to stop people like the former Shield member.

The star, who is currently a champion in All Elite Wrestling, is Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine is set to challenge Moxley for the World Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in May.

During a recent interview with Express U.S. Sports, Samoa Joe gave his take on Jon Moxley's personality. He stated that the best way to deal with people like him was to keep walking and taking them down by force.

"Moxley's without a doubt a very chaotic and very unpredictable opponent. But you know, the best way to handle guys like that is just to keep walking forward straight, [and] smashing them in the face." [H/T Fightful]

Furthermore, Joe also stressed the importance of being the main event star. He believed that it placed a huge responsibility on the star to deliver to his full potential and ensure the fans' complete satisfaction.

"A characteristic that's indicative of the people who have been great in this business is the ability to deliver when it counts. When you are the main event and world champion, you're expected to make sure that the fans are given their full and greatest amount of satisfaction and happiness. That solely falls on your shoulders." [H/T Fightful]
Samoa Joe claimed to have a major issue with Jon Moxley

Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley have been on a collision course for a few weeks with their respective factions, The Opps and The Death Riders. On a recent edition of Collision, Joe cut a fiery promo and claimed that he had an issue with the reigning World Champion that was not going away.

"Jon, you're a man who seeks to go out and not face his problems, you distract your problems so they can't find you. Jon, I'm not a problem that will be distracted. Jon, I'm not an issue that'll go away when you create chaos. Standing before you, Jon, is an inevitability. I'm coming for you, I'm coming for my AEW [World] Championship, and Jon, there's nothing you or any of your [Death] Riders will be able to do about it." [0:25 - 1:10]

With their huge title match rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen if Samoa Joe will be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley and take the AEW World Championship.

Edited by Arsh Das
