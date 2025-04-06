Jon Moxley claims he and former WWE star will NEVER become friends in AEW

Jon Moxley recently feuded with a WWE Hall of Famer. He has now claimed that they will never be friends.

On the 19th March episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley defended his World Title against Cope (fka Edge) in a Street Fight. During the match, The Rated-R Superstar Suplexed Mox onto Spike (a wooden weapon with nails). The weapon pierced through the AEW World Champion's back and got stuck for a minute. The spot was widely talked about due to its gruesome nature.

During a recent interview on The Knockturnal, Mox was asked how he was doing after the dangerous spot. The AEW World Champion said he'll live, and he also praised Cope's grit but said that they'll never be friends:

"I'll live. And I can appreciate Copeland's toughness and his will and his grit and his refusal to go away. Wednesday night and over just the last few months and in Los Angeles and it doesn't mean that I like him. I'm sure that I will see him again and I think there's a lot of things that a lot of people could learn from Adam Copeland. Our conflict may be over but in no way are we allies nor will we ever be." [From 00:30 to 01:13]

Check out the video below:

Stevie Richards criticized the brutal spot featuring Jon Moxley and Cope

The match between Jon Moxley and Cope had a lot of brutal spots. However, the nail spot got a lot of people talking. Many fans and experts criticized the spot for being too dangerous.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star said that this spot was one of the dumbest things he has ever witnessed in his career.

“This is about a hundred nails that are right there on the spine… any one of them could have hit a nerve, went right in your disc… you’re bumping on something that has no give. Who’s to say his spine didn’t shift? This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen. What is the point of this? Aren’t Jon Moxley and Edge big enough stars to tell a story?”

Check out the video below:

After the conclusion of his feud with the former Edge, Moxley is now set to defend his title against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025.

