"You never know when or where I might show up" - Jon Moxley comments on potential future outside AEW

It seems that Jon Moxley's contract extension does not limit him to only AEW appearances.

The Purveyor of Violence recently showcased his loyalty to the All Elite Wrestling by extending his contract for five years. Besides his in-ring responsibilities, the new deal now also grants Mox the opportunity to mentor talent backstage.

However, Jon Moxley also explained how this would not stop him from making appearances outside the Jacksonville-based company. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Purveyor of Violence had the following to say:

“If there’s something I want to be part of, I’ll find a way to make it happen. That’s tougher now—I have my family, AEW and New Japan. But I love supporting independent wrestling. So, you never know when or where I might show up."

This implies that although instances of Moxley appearing outside of the All Elite brand may be rarer, he is still going to support other promotions as much as he can.

Jon Moxley had apparently considered not re-signing with AEW at one point

While the Purveyor of Violence may be the face of Tony Khan's company right now, he considered "freelancing" after his contract was up a while back.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley noted how he was in a different headspace last year.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling... For me, it’s a perfect fit... A year ago, I wasn’t in the same headspace, ," Jon Moxley said. "I was all f*cked up. I hated traveling. I was living in Vegas, felt like I was always in an airport, flying coast to coast, and I was sick of leaving my family. I thought about freelancing when my deal was up."

Despite his woes, the former WWE Superstar not only re-signed with AEW, but he is also its current world champion. With Moxley gearing up for a title defense against Hangman Page next week, only time will tell what will happen next.

