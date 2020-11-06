Jon Moxley comments on WWE and sports entertainment

In an interview with Sporting News, current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley answered the question regarding what he thinks when he hears the word 'sports entertainment' and how WWE is an outlier in pro-wrestling today.

Jon Moxley is one of those few personalities who isn't afraid to speak his mind, and having experienced life in both WWE and AEW, he had a clear cut answer when asked to present his thoughts on the word 'sports entertainment'.

"It makes me think of WWE. It makes me think of standard: Guy comes out on the ramp to start the show, cuts a promo, another guy comes out on the ramp, his music hits, he cuts another promo, then the authority figure's music hits, then they come out, they make the main event for tonight, and the standard guys standing in a ring, talking on mics, having run-in finishes. It brings to mind just the standard, same-old formula of TV wrestling. But it can also be, sports entertainment could be like MJF and Jericho singing a song and dance — that's entertainment."

Jon Moxley suggests WWE has become an outlier in pro-wrestling

Another interesting thing that Jon Moxley brought up in this interview, is how WWE can be considered as an outlier in the professional wrestling industry.

He suggests that just the way the company uses certain terms and refers to certain props is what makes them different in the world of professional wrestling.

"I think the aberration now, when you look at all of the world of pro wrestling as a whole, the one who's different and the outlier, and does everything differently in its own way and treats the fans in its own way and has their own buzzwords — they're not the "fans," they're the "universe." It's not a "belt," it's a "championship." It's not a "shot," it's an "opportunity." They kind of live in their own little world."

Jon Moxley certainly brings up a few worthwhile points when discussing about WWE and the pro-wrestling world as a whole. Moxley has drawn a clear line in his head with regard to the difference between sports entertainment and pro-wrestling.