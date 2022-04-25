Jon Moxley announced for major show outside of AEW

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley is set to appear and wrestle at an upcoming Wrestling Revolver show in June 2022.

Mox would compete at the promotion's "Stranger Thangs" event on June 11th, which emanates from the Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds, Ohio, the BPCC member's home state. Though Wrestling Revolver has confirmed his appearance on Twitter, his opponent at the show is yet to be revealed.

Moxley has competed for Wrestling Revolver even in the past, most recently in October 2021, where he defeated Jimmy Jacobs in an Iowa Street Fight. Apart from the former WWE star, Alex Shelley has also been announced for the show, marking his debut appearance for the indie promotion.

Considering that even Shelley's opponent hasn't been revealed yet, it'll be interesting to see if he competes against Jon Moxley. The two performers are immensely experienced, and a dream between them could undoubtedly steal the show if it materializes for the June 11th event.

Despite his full-time status with AEW, Mox has continued working on the indie circuit, performing for promotions like NEW and GCW, where he's the reigning GCW World Champion.

Jon Moxley is currently thriving as part of Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Over the last few weeks, Blackpool Combat Club has solidified its position as one of the most dangerous stables in AEW under the tutelage of William Regal. The former NXT GM first showed up in the company at Revolution 2022, where he made Moxley and Bryan Danielson shake hands post their brutal match.

Later on Rampage's April 8th episode, BPCC officially recruited Wheeler Yuta after his sensational and gritty performance against Moxley. The trio of Mox, Danielson, and Yuta have picked dominant victories in six-man tag team matches in the last two weeks, showcasing their refined in-ring work and chemistry.

With AEW Double or Nothing 2022 inching closer, it'll be worth seeing what Tony Khan has in store for the stable at the pay-per-view, given their momentum is currently at an all-time high.

