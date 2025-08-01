Jon Moxley confirms his new rival after failing to win back the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have found their new prey. The One True King failed to win the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page on the recent episode of Dynamite. Despite his many tactics, The Cowboy came out on top. It seems like their rivalry is done for now, as the Death Riders have found their new target.Darby Allin became a huge victim of Jon Moxley's terror. However, The Relentless star got his revenge when he returned at All In: Texas and cost Moxley the World Title. Even on the recent episode of Dynamite, the former TNT Champion took out Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir after jumping on them from the balcony and helping Hangman Page retain his title.On tonight's AEW Collision, Jon Moxley kicked off the show by calling out Darby Allin and inviting him to the ring. Allin watched from the balcony. However, the 32-year-old didn't obey, so the Death Riders went after him.It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Champion can get his hands on The Relentless star tonight, as they have started the search. Also, fans are excited to see what’s next for Hangman Page.