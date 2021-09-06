Jon Moxley confronted by NJPW legend after securing the win at AEW All Out

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Jon Moxley was victorious over Satoshi Kojima in a hard-fought match. Kojima took the former AEW World Champion to his limits, but Moxley eventually got the job done with the Paradigm Shift.

Following the match, Jon Moxley was confronted by the one and only Minoru Suzuki. While the former AEW World Champion was still in the ring, Suzuki's music hit the arena, and the leader of Suzuki Gun showed up to a huge reception.

Suzuki eventually joined Moxley in the ring, and it was clear that the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion showed up for a fight. Mox and Suzuki traded some heavy shots inside the ring as the Chicago crowd was hot for back-and-forth between the two.

Eventually, Suzuki got the better out of his former opponent and locked in the Rear-naked choke submission. He then followed up with the Gotch Style Piledriver and got the better of the two in a wild brawl.

Could Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki once again cross paths in AEW?

Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki have previously crossed paths in New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the New Beginning in Osaka 2020 pay-per-view, Moxley had beaten Suzuki to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Could Jon Moxley's war from New Beginning in Osaka 2020 be run back in an AEW ring?



Watch their first meeting now: https://t.co/eT3VSor5lG#njpw #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/QJ0FS9oJQw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 6, 2021

In the lead-up to the match, Moxley made his presence known in NJPW in a similar way to what Suzuki did at All Out. Having regained the belt from Lance Archer in the first place, Moxley also set his sights on Suzuki, and the two eventually went on to share the ring in NJPW.

As things stand, a rematch between the two is yet to be confirmed. However, there is definitely a possibility that Moxley and Suzuki could cross paths yet again, this time in an AEW ring.

