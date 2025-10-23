  • home icon
Jon Moxley crosses all the lines on AEW Dynamite; officials forced to intervene

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:44 GMT
Jon Moxley is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW
Jon Moxley is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)

AEW megastar Jon Moxley is known for his ruthless and mean streak as a wrestling star. However, he crossed all lines during this week's Dynamite edition, which led to a massive chaos breakout following his scheduled match.

At the start of the October 22 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was announced for a one-on-one showdown against Conglomeration member Kyle O'Reilly. The match saw both wrestlers engage in a back-and-forth encounter that proved to be captivating.

O'Reilly and Moxley exchanged blows and hard-hitting moves, and neither man was ready to give up. Following an intense in-ring match, the final moments saw the former WWE NXT star lock Moxley's leg in the ankle lock. The Purveyor of Violence screamed in agony and was inches away from tapping out.

also-read-trending Trending

However, he grabbed the referee, Paul Turner, and, shockingly, landed a punch on his face, taking him down. This led to other officials running into the arena to check on the referee, who was knocked out cold. Following that, the announcers revealed that Moxley had been disqualified, and the win was awarded to Kyle O'Reilly. The ending of the match saw a brawl break out, as both The Death Riders and The Conglomeration members came down and traded blows before their own scheduled trios match.

This added another huge setback to Jon Moxley's recent matches in All Elite Wrestling. He squared off against Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view last week. It was a gruesome and physically battering encounter that saw the return of The Icon Sting, who came to assist Allin against Moxley's Death Riders.

Using Sting's trusted baseball bat, Allin took down the former WWE champion with a series of strikes and locked him in the Scorpion Death Lock to make him utter the words, 'I Quit.' With Jon Moxley losing control and committing a heinous act on Dynamite, it remains to be seen if he will bear the consequences.

