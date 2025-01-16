Jon Moxley and Death Riders put on notice by former Undisputed WWE Champion during AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage

Jon Moxley reigns atop the AEW mountain as the world champion. Being the top titleholder makes him a target and he was put on notice by another current champion ahead to their factions teaming together for a huge match.

During the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, alongside his Learning Tree cohorts, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, presented another episode of 'The New York Minute' to make a huge announcement.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion announced that The Learning Tree faction will join forces with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders for a 12-man tag team match at the debut of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. They will face the team of Rated-FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), The Outrunners (Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd), and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Moreover, Chris Jericho addressed the question of his co-existence with Jon Moxley as a unit at Maximum Carnage. The Learning Tree assured that he and the former WWE Champion would be on the same page for their match, although he had a smirk after delivering his statement.

With a huge match set for the first edition of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, seeing an array of top-level stars collide in this multi-man tag team action will be interesting.

