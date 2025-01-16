  • home icon
  • Jon Moxley and Death Riders put on notice by former Undisputed WWE Champion during AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage

By N.S Walia
Modified Jan 16, 2025 02:09 GMT
Jon Moxley reigns atop the AEW mountain as the world champion. Being the top titleholder makes him a target and he was put on notice by another current champion ahead to their factions teaming together for a huge match.

During the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, alongside his Learning Tree cohorts, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, presented another episode of 'The New York Minute' to make a huge announcement.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion announced that The Learning Tree faction will join forces with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders for a 12-man tag team match at the debut of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. They will face the team of Rated-FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), The Outrunners (Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd), and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Moreover, Chris Jericho addressed the question of his co-existence with Jon Moxley as a unit at Maximum Carnage. The Learning Tree assured that he and the former WWE Champion would be on the same page for their match, although he had a smirk after delivering his statement.

With a huge match set for the first edition of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, seeing an array of top-level stars collide in this multi-man tag team action will be interesting.

Edited by Harish Raj S
