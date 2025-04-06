Jon Moxley and Death Riders in serious trouble following AEW star's statement

A top AEW star has put the current World Champion, Jon Moxley, and his Death Riders on notice with a recent statement. It was made on the latest episode of Collision.

Ad

The leader of the Bang Bang Gang, Jay White, sent a message for Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. It was revealed last Wednesday that The Switchblade suffered an injury following an untelevised attack by the faction. White will no longer compete in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to this injury, as he has been replaced by the recently signed star, Kevin Knight.

During the latest episode of Collision, Jay White sent a warning to Jon Moxley and his group for what they did to him. In a backstage interview with Lexy Nair, The Switchblade stated the following:

Ad

Trending

"See, Moxley and his Death Riders, they wanna make this personal to put it very, very lightly, well that is fine. Moxley, Death Riders, you've not taken me out... you've given me a gift. You have given me time to plan and prepare, and when you see my face again, Moxley and The Death Riders, you will regret ever thinking about The Switchblade." [1:16-1:41]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Jay White was scheduled to face Will Ospreay in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but that will no longer happen. Only time will tell when White returns to action.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote above.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More