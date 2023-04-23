Jon Moxley defeats former WWE star after 1185 days

Tonight on Rampage, three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated former WWE Superstar Christopher Daniels.

The two stars collided for the first time on AEW television. The last time they wrestled each other was back in 2020 at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea part Duex. The Purveyor of Violence managed to pick up the win then, and history repeated itself tonight.

There was some anticipation for the match when it was announced this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Moxley and his faction, The Blackpool Combat Club, recently turned heel by taking out The Elite. Since then, they have had a target on their backs.

As far as AEW and Ring of Honor are concerned, the WWE veteran has suffered defeat alone. Earlier this month, Daniels challenged Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship and lost. He wanted to redeem himself and get back to winning ways.

The wrestling veteran seemed to have the upper hand for the most part of the match, but despite all his efforts, Jon Moxley picked up the win.

Following the match, Christopher Daniels was interviewed by Lexi Nair backstage. The wrestling veteran mentioned that he was looking to focus on winning championships. As he spoke, he was interrupted and ambushed by Blackpool Combat Club.

The Blackpool Combat Club is currently feuding with The Elite, and it seems like they may have started a new feud with the wrestling veteran.

What was your reaction to the match between Moxley and the former WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes