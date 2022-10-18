"I'm not nearly done" - AEW's Jon Moxley details emotional wrestling journey and impact on personal life

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has recently taken time out of his busy schedule to reflect on his wrestling journey so far and how being a pro wrestler has impacted his personal life.

So far, 2022 has been one of the best years of Moxley's career, as he not only completed his stint in rehab in January to battle his problems with alcohol, but he has also found a new lease on life when it comes to his in-ring work too.

Moxley has had standout matches with icons in the business, such as CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, as well as rising stars like Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Konosuke Takeshita, which has seen the former WWE Champion become the undisputed top guy in All Elite Wrestling.

With AEW Dynamite taking place in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, this week, Jon Moxley took the time to sit down with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360 to let the world know that he has a lot left in the tank despite being considered a veteran among the AEW locker room.

"I've had plenty of success, and I want to continue having that success, I'm not nearly done, but I'm already looking forward to the future of giving back over the next however many years. Being in AEW is the perfect place to do that," said Moxley. [H/T Fightful]

Jon Moxley also detailed how important wrestling is to him as a person, as it has benefited him immensely in his personal life, giving him everything from his family to his beloved truck:

"Wrestling gave me everything I have in life. I would be, the cliche is 'You'd be dead or in jail,' I can't think of another way to put it. I would have nothing without wrestling. It's the thing that brought me life and gave me purpose and is a thing that's mine. It brought me everything I have in life from my wife to my family to my house, my truck, my friends, my life experiences. It's my entire life." [H/T Fightful]

Will Jon Moxley walk out of his hometown as the AEW World Champion?

If there is one thing that could be considered more dangerous than wrestling Jon Moxley, it would be wrestling Moxley in front of his hometown crowd, which is exactly what Hangman Page will have to do this week on AEW Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence will make his first defense of his newly won AEW World Championship against the former champion at the special Tuesday Night Dynamite event on October 18 in front of his friends and family.

The match will be the first defense of Jon Moxley's third reign with the AEW World Championship, having recently won the vacant title in the final of the "Tournament of Champions" against Bryan Danielson.

It won't just be Hangman Page that Moxley will have to worry about, as MJF also has a guaranteed title shot in his back pocket that can be used at any time the Salt of the Earth chooses.

Who will walk out of AEW Dynamite as the champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

