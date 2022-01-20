"Good to see you back" - Twitter reacts to Jon Moxley's return on AEW Dynamite

Three months ago, Jon Moxley took a sabbatical from the AEW ring and checked himself into rehab to deal with his troubling alcohol addiction.

For him, the fight against his personal demons may have been the toughest of his entire career. But Mox fought his issues and made a triumphant return to AEW Dynamite this week.

Social media was abuzz with messages of support and joy for the former AEW World Champion. Everyone from wrestlers, fans, and Moxley's family was over the moon to see him back in the ring doing what he loves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ed_pumps @ed_pumps Moxley looking like Dean Ambrose again after rehab! Looking younger, lean and mean DAMN GOOD TO SEE YOU BACK #AEWDynamite Moxley looking like Dean Ambrose again after rehab! Looking younger, lean and mean DAMN GOOD TO SEE YOU BACK #AEWDynamite

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp You could hear a pin drop in that arena. Everyone hanging on Mox's every word You could hear a pin drop in that arena. Everyone hanging on Mox's every word

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Could I love this guy any more?! Could I love this guy any more?!

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye



Jon Moxley, your words were so powerful. Thank you. Thank you for your courage. You’ve helped more people than you realize. I’m 1 of em. Jon Moxley, your speech tonight has inspired me. My health issues have left me feeling hopeless, tired, and wanting to give up.Jon Moxley, your words were so powerful. Thank you. Thank you for your courage. You’ve helped more people than you realize. I’m 1 of em. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley, your speech tonight has inspired me. My health issues have left me feeling hopeless, tired, and wanting to give up.Jon Moxley, your words were so powerful. Thank you. Thank you for your courage. You’ve helped more people than you realize. I’m 1 of em. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/DGzeV0PoL0

While the majority of the wrestling community was happy to see Mox back, a few took the opportunity to gain a little bit of heat for themselves.

Jon Moxley's return match won't be in AEW

Moxley addressing the fans in Washington D.C. was more than the crowd could have asked for when they bought tickets to the show. However, the former world champion's in-ring return will occur outside AEW.

Jon Moxley has been the GCW Heavyweight Champion since September 2021. With the promotion's biggest show on the horizon, he will defend the title for the first time in three months against another unpredictable competitor.

Moxley will face former IMPACT Tag Team Champion and independent wrestling icon, Homicide at "The WRLD on GCW" event in the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23.

The GCW Heavyweight Champion won't be the only AEW talent at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Ruby Soho will be in action against GCW stand-out Allie Katch, while Joey Janela will participate in a grudge match against Matt Cardona.

Are you happy to see Moxley back in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

