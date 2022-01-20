×
Create
Notifications

"Good to see you back" - Twitter reacts to Jon Moxley's return on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley making his AEW return in 2022
Jon Moxley making his AEW return in 2022
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 20, 2022 08:18 AM IST
News

Three months ago, Jon Moxley took a sabbatical from the AEW ring and checked himself into rehab to deal with his troubling alcohol addiction.

For him, the fight against his personal demons may have been the toughest of his entire career. But Mox fought his issues and made a triumphant return to AEW Dynamite this week.

Social media was abuzz with messages of support and joy for the former AEW World Champion. Everyone from wrestlers, fans, and Moxley's family was over the moon to see him back in the ring doing what he loves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Welcome back @jonmoxley.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/tjeTAXBjf5
Good to have you back, @JonMoxley. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/TTXMNoPx5Y
Mox is back babyyyyy 🥰❤️ and he looks good! I’m happy he’s back! #AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/VwIplEcZpE
It’s #moxley time HE’S BACK!!!!!!!! #AEWDynamite #JonMoxley https://t.co/tZcOyZKc0M
Moxley looking like Dean Ambrose again after rehab! Looking younger, lean and mean DAMN GOOD TO SEE YOU BACK #AEWDynamite
Mox is back 👊👏👏 #AEWDynamite
Outlawz don't change who they are they just change what is needed to survive. twitter.com/AEW/status/148…
You could hear a pin drop in that arena. Everyone hanging on Mox's every word
Could I love this guy any more?!
Such great news!Welcome back Mox! twitter.com/AEW/status/148…
Jon Moxley, your speech tonight has inspired me. My health issues have left me feeling hopeless, tired, and wanting to give up.Jon Moxley, your words were so powerful. Thank you. Thank you for your courage. You’ve helped more people than you realize. I’m 1 of em. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/DGzeV0PoL0

While the majority of the wrestling community was happy to see Mox back, a few took the opportunity to gain a little bit of heat for themselves.

In honour of Jon Moxley’s return tonight, here is a video of us ruining his life! #AEW #AEWDynamite youtu.be/yYIxr44P9zM

Jon Moxley's return match won't be in AEW

Moxley addressing the fans in Washington D.C. was more than the crowd could have asked for when they bought tickets to the show. However, the former world champion's in-ring return will occur outside AEW.

Jon Moxley has been the GCW Heavyweight Champion since September 2021. With the promotion's biggest show on the horizon, he will defend the title for the first time in three months against another unpredictable competitor.

Moxley will face former IMPACT Tag Team Champion and independent wrestling icon, Homicide at "The WRLD on GCW" event in the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23.

The GCW Heavyweight Champion won't be the only AEW talent at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Ruby Soho will be in action against GCW stand-out Allie Katch, while Joey Janela will participate in a grudge match against Matt Cardona.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Are you happy to see Moxley back in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी