"A weight was lifted off my shoulder" - Jon Moxley details Tony Khan's reaction to him taking time off from AEW to go to rehab

In one of AEW's biggest stories in its recent history, Jon Moxley went into rehab in November last year to recover from a drinking addiction.

The former AEW World Champion is considered to be a part of the 'cream of the crop' on Tony Khan's current roster. Since his debut in 2019, he has been a massive asset to the company. The anti-hero personality he portrays has gone up against the likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and many other high-profile stars.

Moxley recently spoke about his experience on The Sessions, recounting Tony Khan's reaction.

I don't have a phone, so I don't know what the reaction is, but I knew it was out there. It was like a weight was lifted off my shoulder. It's this thing I was hiding from people for so long. once it was 'everyone knows, f*ck em, I don't care.' They can call me whatever names they want, I don't give a shit. I'm doing whatever I have to do for myself, f*ck em. Credit to them, AEW and Tony, they were totally cool. He said, 'If you never came back, that would have been cool.' They didn't bug me. When I came back it was just, 'Well, I guess I should probably come back now.'" (H/T: Fightful)

As of now, Moxley is perfectly healthy and in the prime of his AEW run. Only time will tell how much he will accomplish in the coming years.

Jon Moxley will face a top NJPW star at Forbidden Door

As the upcoming cross-promotion pay-per-view draws nearer, fans are hyped for a massive match for the interim AEW World Title.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley have had an exciting buildup in the last couple of weeks. Given that both stars are considered to be some of the best pro-wrestlers currently active, the match is expected to be a major showstopper.

The high-stakes involved in the upcoming fight implies that both wrestlers will try their hardest to gain the upper hand. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will become the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door on June 26th.

