"That's definitely on my bucket list" – Former WWE Superstar wants to wrestle Jon Moxley for the GCW Championship

Jon Moxley is the dream opponent for many stars, most recently for former WWE Superstar Blake Christian. In a new interview, Christian said he wants to wrestle Moxley for the GCW Championship.

During his time in WWE, Christian wrestled under the name Trey Baxter. He was a part of WWE the year that Moxley left (2020). While he didn't leave a lasting impression, the star is known outside WWE.

Blake said a match against The Purveyor of Violence is on his bucket list during his interview with Denise Salcedo:

"Definitely would like to wrestle Jon Moxley for the GCW Championship. That's definitely on my bucket list as well. I would like to do more stuff with AEW as well and to do more stuff with ROH." (H/T - Fightful)

DEFY Wrestling @defyNW On Saturday April 30th, Jon Moxley returns to DEFY to face Filthy Tom Lawlor at WILD ONES in a match that's six months in the making. Check out these comments from Moxley at MAD KINGDOM in 2021 & click here for his no disqualification match against Schaff: defyondemand.vhx.tv/defynow-2020/v… On Saturday April 30th, Jon Moxley returns to DEFY to face Filthy Tom Lawlor at WILD ONES in a match that's six months in the making. Check out these comments from Moxley at MAD KINGDOM in 2021 & click here for his no disqualification match against Schaff: defyondemand.vhx.tv/defynow-2020/v… https://t.co/lk4bzGgjlR

Moxley has never been afraid of a challenge, and because of the way GCW operates, this is a possible match. The star is currently busy building The Blackpool Combat Club and might not be able to fit the bout into his current schedule.

During a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed that he wanted to team up with Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the star said he never intended to turn heel. Originally, Jericho wanted to team up with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston:

"My original idea was for maybe [with] Eddie and Moxley to be an alliance as babyfaces. I never really thought about turning heel. I always had this real romantic idea of never breaking up the Inner Circle and having us be together until the end. Once we started rolling and moving, I realized there was a lot we could do with it." (H/T - Fightful)

While The Blackpool Combat Club might not be a complete face faction, they could likely begin feuding with The Jericho Appreciation Society. Regardless, Moxley seems to be drawing the attention of many wrestlers in and outside of AEW.

