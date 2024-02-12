Jon Moxley drops a big tease about showing up in major promotion

Top AEW talent Jon Moxley recently teased the possibility of appearing in a major wrestling promotion.

The former WWE Superstar joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and is one of the top stars in the company with an unmatched record in singles competition. The Purveyor of Violence is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The stable has gained popularity for its intense in-ring skills and character work.

The BCC has been tangling with wrestlers from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre in recent weeks on AEW television. Their conflict began when Moxley was assaulted by Mistico, Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr. on the January 31, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Castagnoli defeated CMLL stars Esfinge and Star Jr. on the February 10, 2024 edition of Collision. In a backstage interview posted by AEW on X, Moxley reflected on the heritage associated with the Mexico City-based promotion in relation to the knowledge and styles that define the BCC.

The 38-year-old star further hinted at the possibility of the BCC showing up at Arena Mexico, the venue known for hosting CMLL events. Moxley's intentions would be echoed by the former Swiss Superman.

Jim Cornette thinks Jon Moxley regrets not being in WWE with former stablemates

Jon Moxley was signed with WWE for eight years since 2011. He carved his spot in the business alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as a member of the Shield.

The former Dean Ambrose departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2019, and Jim Cornette believes Moxley may regret that decision.

Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are walking into WrestleMania 40 as World Champions of their respective brands. The press conference for the event, involving Rollins, Reigns, The Rock, and 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, has generated a lot of buzz for The Showcase Of Immortals.

In light of this, Cornette shared his comments on Jon Moxley and his work in AEW on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"I was thinking at this point plumber Moxley must be ready to jump off the bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. He was in the group with these two guys and now these two guys are the two standard bearers of the biggest company in the world and the plumber is having bad matches with outlaw talent on the B show," said the veteran. [From 0:27 to 0:56]

