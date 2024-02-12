Jon Moxley may be regretting joining AEW after seeing top stars run in WWE, says Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said that Jon Moxley may be regretting his decision to join AEW, considering Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins's current position in WWE.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) arrived on the pro wrestling scene together as 'The Shield.' Fast forward a decade later, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary are two top champions in WWE. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held the title for 1,261+ days and Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. While Moxley is one of the top guys of the rival promotion, AEW. Overall, the three continue to rule the wrestling.

However, veteran manager Jim Cornette doesn't feel the same about Moxley. While speaking about the recent WrestleMania 40 Press event on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran claimed that The Purveyor of Violence is on the B show, while his former partners in 'The Shield' are the standard bearers of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I was thinking at this point plumber Moxley must be ready to jump off the bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. He was in the group with these two guys and now these two guys are the two standard bearers of the biggest company in the world and the plumber is having bad matches with outlaw talent on the B show." [0:27-0:56]

Jon Moxley involved in a chaotic brawl on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley and his group, Blackpool Combat Club, were involved in an invasion angle against CMLL stars. BCC beat them in a trios match on AEW Dynamite last week. Meanwhile, it seems another major feud is on the way for Mox.

On the recent episode of Collision, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were greeted by the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, when Mox called out any tag team after their match. The confrontation turned into a brawl pretty soon.

It seems a new tag team feud is on the cards between FTR and Blackpool Combat Club. Only time will tell how the story goes further.

