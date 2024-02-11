Blackpool Combat Club involved in a chaotic brawl in AEW

A certain top tag team has finally answered the call of Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club as they were looking for someone to step up to them. This was FTR.

Following his return to AEW, after spending a few weeks competing in several New Japan Pro-Wrestling events, Moxley called out the entire roster as he was hungry for fights.

After beating CMLL's Star Jr. and Esfinge, alongside Claudio Castagnoli, the former AEW World Champion claimed that if anyone around the world wanted to step up to them, they would get stepped on.

Immediately, they received a response from FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are coming off defeating Christian Cage's Patriarchy and The House of Black.

After a quick staredown in the ring, Moxley pushed Dax, which led to a brawl between The Blackpool Combat Club and FTR. The two unhinged duos could not be stopped, and several members of the locker room came out to separate them.

This will be an interesting feud, seeing as both these tag teams have a habit of not backing down when faced with competition.

