Christian Cage's faction suffers major loss in the main event of AEW Collision

Christian Cage's self-proclaimed top-level status in AEW may have shaken following the events of this week's Collision. This came after the TNT Champion's faction, The Patriarchy, suffered an upset at the hands of the new trio in the landscape.

The stars in question are popular tag team FTR and Daniel Garcia. The three stars were scheduled to battle Cage and his cohorts, Killswitch and Nick Wayne, in the main event. The dominant trio was looking to continue their superiority, while Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Daniel Garcia were out to test the waters with their new alliance.

It was a highly enthralling, action-packed main event on Collision, with both teams trying to reign supreme. In the end, the new trio scored the win over The Patriarchy when Nick Wayne missed a spear attempt, giving Garcia a chance to roll him up for the three count.

Expand Tweet

The night ended with disappointment for Christian Cage and his stable, not before Daniel Garcia hinted at potentially coming after his TNT Championship in the future.

Despite being questioned for his antics in AEW, The Patriarch has done remarkable work as the reigning TNT Champion. So it would be a tall task ahead for Daniel Garcia, should he choose to go after him in an attempt to dethrone Christian Cage for the title.

Do you think Daniel Garcia has the potential to win the TNT title? Sound off in the comments!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE