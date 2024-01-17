WWE legend to Christian Cage: "You're a kiss a** who politicked his way into everything"

A former WWE Superstar sent a sturdy message to TNT Champion Christian Cage ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite. The star being discussed is Dustin Rhodes.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Dustin defeated Willie Mack in a competitive match. Following the victory, the 54-year-old star was being interviewed backstage when he was interrupted by Christian Cage.

The duo had a heated exchange of words, which ended in Rhodes challenging The Patriarch for the TNT Championship. The match was made official moments later for Dynamite.

Recently, the 54-year-old star shared on Twitter about the odds not being in his favor in the match. Rhodes also clarified how he is different from Christian Cage.

"I hear the odds are not in my favor. THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN IN MY FAVOR, but I will say this @Christian4Peeps, my whole career I have had to fight for everything I have and this is no different. The difference between you and me is, you're a kiss a** who politicked his way into everything, I fight for it with grit, and determination which is something you don't have. See you Wednesday night d**khead #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW" Dustin Rhodes shared.

You can check out Dustin's tweet here.

Private Party wants to face Christian Cage and Adam Copeland

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland have been feuding since The Rated-R-Superstar's debut in October last year. The two former WWE Superstars have received acclaim for their intense storyline on AEW Dynamite.

While speaking on Isiah Cassidy's YouTube channel, Private Party expressed their interest in facing the duo in tag team action if they ever reunite.

“You know who’s on the top of my list (of teams to face in AEW)? I don’t know if they’re ever gonna get together again and I hope they can put their differences aside to come together for the greater good, and if we do this match, we collect all the Infinity Stones: Edge and Christian. We faced The Hardys, we faced The Dudleys. How crazy would it be if we faced Edge and Christian?"

Private Party made their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the January 3, 2024 edition of Dynamite, immediately putting every other tag team on notice.

