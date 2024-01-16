“I hope they can put their differences aside” - Popular AEW act wants to face Christian Cage and Adam Copeland

An AEW tag team has just called on Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to put their differences aside and get back as a tag team so they can face them.

The veterans have been at each other's throats ever since Copeland's All Elite debut, and their disdain is there for all to see. However, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party have now come out and implored the former WWE stars to get back together.

Both of them were on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube Channel when they said how they faced the Dudleys and the Hardys so far and how facing Christian and Copeland could be another feather in their cap.

“You know who’s on the top of my list (of teams to face in AEW)? I don’t know if they’re ever gonna get together again and I hope they can put their differences aside to come together for the greater good and if we do this match, we collect all the Infinity Stones, Edge and Christian. We faced The Hardys, we faced The Dudleys. How crazy would it be if we faced Edge and Christian?"

They added:

“If we could face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage here, if they ever get together again, who knows? It don’t look like it by what’s going on now. It definitely doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon. But if they do, because you never know with wrestling, expect the unexpected." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Adam Copeland paid tribute to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee left a lasting impact on AEW, and it was evident on Dynamite Homecoming when Adam Copeland paid a touching tribute to the late star.

Copeland made his entrance in a black t-shirt with the logo of his beloved hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Around the logo were the words, ‘Jon Huber Forever,’ which was Lee's real name.

Copeland’s team, which included Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes and Preston Vance, came out victorious over the team of Mogul Embassy and Lance Archer. It was great to see a legend like Copeland honor Lee that way.

