Adam Copeland (fka Edge) pays heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee during AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland, fka Edge, paid a touching tribute to late AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite Homecoming tonight.

Copeland was involved in an eight way tag team match as he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and Preston as they took on Lance Archer and the Mogul Embassy. Copeland made his entrance wearing a special shirt.

He wore a black t-shirt that had the logo of his favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs with the words, ‘Jon Huber Forever.’ Huber, who was also known as Brodie Lee, was one of the greatest AEW TNT Champions before his untimely passing in 2020.

It was a touching tribute from The Rated-R Superstar as Dynamite was being held in Jacksonville, Florida. This was the same place where most of the matches took place during the pandemic in 2020. The match itself was great as all the stars involved put on an impressive show.

However, the team of Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Preston Vance and Orange Cassidy proved to be too much for their opponents as they got the win in style. After Copeland speared the Machine, Vance tagged himself in and pinned Bishop Kaun after hitting him with a discus lariat.

