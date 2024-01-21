Jon Moxley "p***ed off" after AEW return

Jon Moxley recently cut an intriguing promo after picking up a victory on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

The 38-year-old star returned to All Elite Wrestling on Saturday following his loss to Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic final at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

On this week's edition of Collision, Moxley defeated Shane Taylor in a hard-hitting match. Following the contest, the former AEW World Champion addressed his future in the company.

During the promo, Jon Moxley revealed he was "hungry beyond belief." He also called out the locker room and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates.

"Everybody watching hear this. I am pi**ed off. I am pi**sed off beyond belief. I'm hungry. I'm hungry beyond belief. From this moment on, I'm not taking any cr*p from anyone or anything. In the year 2024, anybody who wants to step in the ring with me, anybody who wants to cross paths with me, anybody who wants to call themselves a teammate or a colleague of mine, you only gotta do one thing. Keep the h*ll up," Moxley said.

Blackpool Combat Club currently consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. It will be interesting to see if Moxley will kickstart a feud with one of his stablemates after his latest promo.

