Jon Moxley beats 15-time champion on his AEW Collision return

The former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, made his return to All Elite TV on the most recent episode of Collision and beat 15-time champion Shane Taylor.

Jon Moxley had been absent from AEW TV ever since the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. He failed to win the Continental Classic tournament final match against Eddie Kingston at the PPV. Ever since then, Mox has been busy wrestling in the New Japan Pro Wrestling events.

After another decent Japan tour, the former three-time AEW World Champion finally arrived home by making his in-ring return on the most recent episode of Collision. Mox was set to take on Shane Taylor in the opening match of the show. It was a physical contest, as fans expect from a Moxley match.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Shane passed out, and Mox was declared the winner of the bout. It was an impactful comeback for Mox after his amazing NJPW tour. He wrestled in classic matches against the likes of Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi.

It remains to be seen what's to come for Moxley in AEW following his return.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley back in AEW? Let us know in the comments.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.