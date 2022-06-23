Jon Moxley teams up with eight-time world champion against Chris Jericho and former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

In this week's main event on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Jericho and Lance Archer in an intense tag team match.

Moxley and Tanahashi will face each other at Forbidden Door on June 26 for the AEW Interim World Championship. Also, in the event, Chris Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara and Archer's Suzuki-Gun leader, Minoru Suzuki, against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

On Dynamite this week, Mox and Tana quickly charged on Jericho and Archer, with the two former AEW World Champions battling outside. Later on, The Wizard went for the Walls submission but Tanahashi countered with a roll-up for a near fall.

Jericho then nailed the Code Breaker on the former eight-time IWGP World Champion, but Moxley broke the pin. Archer then inserted himself into the match by wiping out the latter.

Mox hit a cutter on Chris Jericho, got splattered by The Murderhawk Monster's big boot, and Tanahashi executed the sling blade on the big man. In the end, the AEW interim title contenders hit their respective finishers, Paradigm Shift and High Fly, on Archer for a big win ahead of Forbidden Door.

After the match, Kingston, Umino, Yuta, Guevara, and Suzuki brawled outside the ring, with Jericho Appreciation Society and Proud N' Powerful joining in. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi traded barbs inside the ring.

As the Forbidden Door draws closer, the rivalries in the respective matches are heating up. Fans will have to tune in this Sunday to witness the outcome of those feuds.

