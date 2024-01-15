Jon Moxley excited about upcoming match: "I’ve been waiting like a wharf in the brush for four years"

AEW star Jon Moxley recently visited Japan, facing prominent names like Shingo Takagi and David Finlay, among others in NJPW. Moxley is now set to take on a current world champion. Before the contest, the Blackpool Combat club member sent a message to his upcoming opponent.

The name in question is Tetsuya Naito. He has been a part of the pro wrestling business for nearly 25 years, performing in top companies like NJPW and TNA Wrestling. At the 2024 Battle in the Valley event, Moxley defeated Shingo Takagi. Following the bout, The Purveyor of Violence called out Naito for a much-awaited match.

In his post-match comments, Moxley mentioned that he had been waiting to lock horns with Naito for four years. The former AEW World Champion added that he had "only one more mountain left to climb":

"I’ve been waiting like a wharf in the brush for four years, waiting for the right time. I look up at the stars tonight, I know it’s time. Naito, fans in Japan, fans I love and respect, love you like a member of their family. So out of respect to them, I will not say anything negative about you, about what you stand for, about what kind of wrestler you are, what kind of person you are. I don’t need to. Naito is just the wrong guy at the wrong place at the wrong time. There’s only one more mountain left to climb, and the time has come," Moxley said. [H/T Fightful]

NJPW has since confirmed a match between Moxley and the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. They will face each other at Windy City Riot 2024.

Orange Cassidy praises Jon Moxley's role in AEW

Jon Moxley joined AEW in 2019 after departing WWE following a stellar run. Since then, the former Shield member has shared the ring with several veterans and up-and-coming talents, establishing himself as one of the top performers in the company.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy spoke about Moxley's leadership qualities and role in All Elite Wrestling:

"Jon Moxley is a leader for AEW, and I think a lot of people look to Jon Moxley for leadership. I am, too, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example, and I saw the example that he was setting, and I was like, 'You know, I want to do that," he said.

The Blackpool Combat Club member and Cassidy were embroiled in a feud in 2023, ending with the former dethroning the latter as AEW International Champion at All Out.

Moxley lost the title to Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2023. Cassidy later regained the gold by defeating Fenix on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, becoming the first two-time holder of the championship.

