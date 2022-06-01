Jon Moxley set to face promising AEW star in singles action for the first time in nine months

An enticing contest has been added to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley is set to go one-on-one with Daniel Garcia.

The former WWE Superstar and Garcia went to war last Sunday at Double or Nothing as part of the Anarchy in the Arena Match. The former was a part of the team that included Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. In contrast, the latter was a part of Jericho Appreciation Society, which went on to win the bloody encounter.

The last time the two faced each other was on the First Dance episode of Rampage in August 2021. Moxley came out on top that night, so Garcia will be looking to settle the score.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted the announcement following the epic match on Sunday. Blackpool Combat Club will collide again with Jericho Appreciation Society as Daniel Garcia battles Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

At Wednesday Night

vs.

LIVE on

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tomorrow Night! Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC!At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite ’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars: @GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxley LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CTTomorrow Night! Following the epic Anarchy in the Arena, JAS will again fight BCC!At Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite’s LA debut, one of wrestling’s top stars for the future battles one of wrestling’s biggest stars:@GarciaWrestling vs. @JonMoxleyLIVE on @TBSNetwork@ 8pm ET/7pm CTTomorrow Night! https://t.co/V5BZeZMiJt

AEW star Jon Moxley is set to appear in GCW

Jon Moxley will make an appearance outside of AEW. He'll be returning to Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) at their The People vs. GCW event in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 29.

The former WWE Superstar currently reigns supreme as the GCW World Champion. He won the title by defeating Matt Cardona in September at the Art of War Games Show.

GCW's Twitter handle recently made the announcement official:

*NASHVILLE UPDATE* GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



*Just Signed*



GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!



Tix On Sale NOW:

GCWVS.EVENTBRITE.COM



Plus:

Psycho Clown

Bandido

Bussy

Janela

+more!



The People vs GCW

Fri 7/29 - 1030PM

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)



Watch LIVE on *NASHVILLE UPDATE**Just Signed*GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!Tix On Sale NOW:Plus:Psycho ClownBandidoBussyJanela+more!The People vs GCWFri 7/29 - 1030PM(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)Watch LIVE on @FiteTV *NASHVILLE UPDATE**Just Signed*GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!Tix On Sale NOW:GCWVS.EVENTBRITE.COMPlus:Psycho ClownBandidoBussyJanela+more!The People vs GCWFri 7/29 - 1030PM(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! https://t.co/kPPDWmsYRp

It has not yet been shared who Moxley's next opponent will be and if he's defending his GCW World title.

It'll be interesting to see what happens this Wednesday when The Purveyor of Violence and Daniel Garcia collide. We will have to tune in to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far