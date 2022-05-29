Jon Moxley set to wrestle at non-AEW event

Current AEW star Jon Moxley will make an appearance at Game Changer Wrestling's The People vs GCW on July 29.

Moxley is currently in a feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) alongside Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in AEW. Both stables will collide tomorrow in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In GCW, Moxley is the current World Heavyweight champion of the promotion after dethroning Matt Cardona on September 4, 2021 in the Art of War Games event. He has since retained the title against Nick Gage, Homicide and AJ Gray, whom he recently defeated in March 31's Spring Break 6 event.

The Purveyor of Violence was a recent addition to the event that will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The People vs GCW will take place at 10:30PM after "The Roast of Ric Flair" on Starrcast V.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



*Just Signed*



GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!



Tix On Sale NOW:

GCWVS.EVENTBRITE.COM



Plus:

Psycho Clown

Bandido

Bussy

Janela

+more!



The People vs GCW

Fri 7/29 - 1030PM

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)



Watch LIVE on *NASHVILLE UPDATE**Just Signed*GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!Tix On Sale NOW:Plus:Psycho ClownBandidoBussyJanela+more!The People vs GCWFri 7/29 - 1030PM(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)Watch LIVE on @FiteTV *NASHVILLE UPDATE**Just Signed*GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!Tix On Sale NOW:GCWVS.EVENTBRITE.COMPlus:Psycho ClownBandidoBussyJanela+more!The People vs GCWFri 7/29 - 1030PM(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! https://t.co/kPPDWmsYRp

The event also includes Joey Janela, Bandido, Psycho Clown, and Bussy (Effy and Allie Katch) and will be shown live on FITE TV. It is still uncertain who Moxley will face and if he will defend his GCW World Title in the said event or not.

AEW star Jon Moxley will also have a prior appearance in GCW

Before taking part in the People vs. GCW event on July 29, Jon Moxley will make his GCW return first at the You Wouldn't Understand event on June 18.

The said event will emanate at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City at 8PM and will also feature former AEW stars Joey Janela, Jack Evans and Marko Stunt. Just like in the July 29 spectacle, no opponent has been announced so far for The Purveyor of Violence.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Just Signed:



GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!



Plus:

Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack

SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid

Janela vs Mike Jackson

Mason vs Webb

Blake

Marko

SGC

+more



Tix:

GCWYWU.EVENTBRITE.COM



Streaming LIVE on *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!Plus:Jack Evans vs Ninja MackSAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago KidJanela vs Mike JacksonMason vs WebbBlakeMarkoSGC+moreTix:Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV *NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*Just Signed:GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!Plus:Jack Evans vs Ninja MackSAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago KidJanela vs Mike JacksonMason vs WebbBlakeMarkoSGC+moreTix:GCWYWU.EVENTBRITE.COMStreaming LIVE on @FiteTV! https://t.co/pzoA1x5nAF

It will be interesting to see how Moxley approaches the two GCW events that he is about to partake in. With no confirmed opponent in sight, it also remains to be seen if he will defend his GCW World Title in both events.

