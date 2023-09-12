Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) appears during a creepy vignette on WWE RAW

In a rare sighting, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley was featured in a video package on tonight's WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are involved in a bitter feud. The two would go head to head for the Visionary’s World Title soon.

Nakamura was cutting a promo when the video featured clips from Seth’s past. The infamous image of Seth hitting Roman Reigns with a chair and breaking up the Shield was shown in that. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was present in that same frame. This was the trio's first break up.

You can spot Moxley from 0:19 to 0:22 in the clip below:

The Shield broke up for a second time, and Moxley returned the favor this time. It happened on the night Roman Reigns announced that he would take time off to battle leukemia when he turned on Seth Rollins by attacking him viciously.

Since then, Moxley has left WWE to become one of the prominent names in AEW. He is currently the AEW International Champion after defeating Orange Cassidy in the main event of All Out.

