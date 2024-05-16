Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) involved in a brawl moments before AEW Dynamite opener

Chaos was abound to start this week's episode of Dynamite, as several AEW stars, including Jon Moxley, began brawling even before the bell rang for the show's opening contest.

The Blackpool Combat Club members were set to take on Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family and a returning star. This would be NJPW's Jeff Cobb, who has not been seen in the promotion for almost a year. Fletcher and Cobb were both part of United Empire along with Will Ospreay.

During Jon Moxley's entrance, he was blindsided on the way to the ring, which began the brawl before the match. As he was dealing with a two-on-one assault, Danielson quickly made his entrance and ran in to save his comrade.

The American Dragon was able to bring the fight to Cobb, and despite their differences in power, he was able to hold his own. The Blackpool Combat Club has never backed down from a fight, no matter who they were facing.

The match eventually started after order was restored, but the level of action did not go down in any way.

The Don Callis Family has taken great interest in Jon Moxley and his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and despite him putting away Powerhouse Hobbs, it seems that the other members wish for a shot at the title.