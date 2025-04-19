Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) makes a huge revelation about appearance outside AEW

Jon Moxley has been a cornerstone of AEW since Double or Nothing 2019. However, The Purveyor of Violence's duties towards the Jacksonville-based promotion have never come in the way of him performing in other promotions.

The erstwhile Dean Ambrose has performed in promotions like GCW, NJPW, and many more since his arrival in the Tony Khan-led company. In early 2024, The One True King and a few other AEW stars went to CMLL to clash with the company's best talents in Arena Mexico. The crossover became a reality due to the working relationship between CMLL and All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with The Knockturnal, the reigning AEW World Champion opened up about his time in Arena Mexico and his experiences in the iconic pro wrestling venue. As he was stepping into the Mexican arena for the first time, Jon Moxley approached the entire situation as a student, willing to learn how pro wrestling operates in Arena Mexico and its neighboring parts.

"It was funny because I went on like a little bit of a deep dive of Lucha Libre and all this, and I was like 'I'm just going to show up and shut up and you tell me how you do things, what is this?' In those situations, I'm there to play your game on your terms, because I'm going to leave and I want to take away something that might be useful for me later right? So it's important to approach every single day in this with the mind of a student. The minute you start thinking you know anything, and you know better, and you know everything, that's the minute you're f**ked."

Moxley is still in charge of The Death Riders and recently defeated Swerve Strickland in a world title match at AEW Dynasty.

Jon Moxley challenged Samoa Joe in the latest episode of AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders defended the AEW World Trios Titles against Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Jon Moxley filled in for an injured Pac in this contest.

In a shocking turn of events, The One True King ended up being the weakest link of his team in the contest. Although the babyfaces had to deal with several shenanigans, Samoa Joe managed to lock in Moxley in the Coquina Clutch, which ultimately led to The Opps getting the victory.

After the match, several babyfaces came out to celebrate the epic win of the Samoa Joe-led faction.

During AEW Collision, The Death Riders caused a huge destruction around the ringside area. An infuriated Jon Moxley took the microphone to address the humiliation he suffered at the hands of The Samoan Submission Machine on Dynamite.

The Ace of All Elite Wrestling was furious with The Destroyer for taking the Trios Titles off The Death Riders. Moxley laid down a challenge to the former AEW World Champion, stating that he was willing to fight Samoa Joe at any place and at any time.

It remains to be seen whether a world title match between them will be made official soon.

